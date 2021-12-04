AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,689 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.