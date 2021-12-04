AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $56.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $56,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

