AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYLD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

