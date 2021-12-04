AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 19,871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000.

NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

