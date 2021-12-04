Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 242.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 58,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.