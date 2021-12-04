Aldeyra Therapeutics’ (ALDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 242.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 58,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

