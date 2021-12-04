Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce $53.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.21 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $231.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $232.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $214.50 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $219.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Alerus Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

