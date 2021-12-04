Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.32. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

