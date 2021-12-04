Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.07

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 1732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

