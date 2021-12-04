Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.07

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 1732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
