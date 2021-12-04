All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $60,430,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $50,135,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.