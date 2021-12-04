Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NMTC opened at $2.05 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,189,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for cEEG and sEEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from brain related disorders. The company was founded on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

