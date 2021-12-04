Alliance Global Partners Lowers iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $11.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,213,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,636,000 after buying an additional 1,542,642 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,326,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 481,290 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,881,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 224,149 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

