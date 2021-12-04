Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,769. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.