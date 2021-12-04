Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,769. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

