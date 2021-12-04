ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. ALPEK has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.
About ALPEK
