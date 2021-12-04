Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Raised by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,730.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

