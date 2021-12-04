Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,730.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total value of $8,663,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock valued at $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

