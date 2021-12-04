Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 4,916 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 922 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $16,328.62.

On Monday, November 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,250 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,175.00.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.71 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

