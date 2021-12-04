Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.43

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 821610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

