Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 303,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,729,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.