Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Head-To-Head Survey

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Troika Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $9.89 billion 0.78 $436.18 million $2.19 7.73 Troika Media Group $16.19 million 3.26 -$16.00 million N/A N/A

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Troika Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of Altice USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altice USA and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 2 8 8 0 2.33 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, indicating a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Altice USA and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA 10.58% -87.53% 3.33% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altice USA beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

