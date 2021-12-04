Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.83 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

