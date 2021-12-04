Ambarella, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.14.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $193.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.23. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.