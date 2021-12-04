American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.44.

NYSE:ACC opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after acquiring an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

