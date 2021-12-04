American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEL. Truist boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.