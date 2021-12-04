American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

