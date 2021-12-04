America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 49,750 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $98.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

