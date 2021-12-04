America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 49,750 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $98.14.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $684.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.