Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.04.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,005,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 827,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 105.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 151,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

