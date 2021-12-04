Americas Silver’s (USA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.66% from the stock’s previous close.

USA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USA opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.