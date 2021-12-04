Americas Silver’s (USA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.66% from the stock’s previous close.

USA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.00.

USA opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$4.40.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

