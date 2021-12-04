Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.94 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Amgen stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

