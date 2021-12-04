Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.94 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76.
Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.
Amgen stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
