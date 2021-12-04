Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Sells $448,400.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

