ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. AMS has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

