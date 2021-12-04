Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amtech Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

