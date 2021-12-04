Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,761 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
