Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,761 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.