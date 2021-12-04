Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 60,578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDAP opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

