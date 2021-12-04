Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.37 Million

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.84 million. Frontline posted sales of $100.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $367.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Frontline by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.61 on Friday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

