Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 821,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,723. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

