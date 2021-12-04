Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 821,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,723. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 40,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

