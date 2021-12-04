Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report sales of $286.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.10 million to $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.26. 62,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,778. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.15 and its 200 day moving average is $162.43. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

