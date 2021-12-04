Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 82.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $303.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

