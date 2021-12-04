Analysts Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.60. 1,033,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,619. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

