Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist lifted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 725.04%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.