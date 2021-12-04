Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.49). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $477.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

