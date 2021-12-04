Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.21 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

