Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXS. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

