Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $29.26

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 1,155,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,329. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

