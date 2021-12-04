Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target at $4,000.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 5,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. ASOS has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

