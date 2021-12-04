Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $230.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CDNAF traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $127.44 and a one year high of $175.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.66.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

