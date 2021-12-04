Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $15.56

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 3,680,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,485. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

