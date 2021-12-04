Analysts Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $42.67

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MP Materials by 182.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in MP Materials by 66.7% during the second quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 23.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 3.56. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

