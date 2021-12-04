Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Target Price at $3.59

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCANF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

