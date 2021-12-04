Analyzing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 8 2 3.00 Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus price target of $144.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $8.24 billion 8.90 $2.09 billion $5.41 24.06 Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Motive Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 33.69% 13.57% 2.07% Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Motive Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Motive Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

