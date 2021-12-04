Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.06 $97.80 million $4.30 23.02 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

